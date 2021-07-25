Malta’s shot at winning a bronze medal at the FIBA European Small Countries Championship was denied in the final quarter as Kosovo came back to win the third-place game 70-60 on Sunday.

This comes as a disappointing finale to a game that was largely dominated by the Malta girls bar a fightback in the second quarter and coach Angela Adamoli’s side will have a late lapse in concentration to blame which lost them control over the game.

