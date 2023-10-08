On May 2, 2019 the Voice of the Workers Weekly stated: “In spite of advances in various sectors that the country has seen in the last few years, Maltese society is lacking moral fibre.” That is the inner strength to do what one believes to be right.

On August 29, Times of Malta quoted the bishop of Gozo calling out people who get paid for no-show jobs, saying these are deceiving their fellow citizens and imparting rotten values to their children. The practice demolishes one of the foundation walls of a strong family and society.

On September 3, The Shift News reported that the CEO of the Building and Construction Agency a few months ago issued an unauthorised €55,000 payment to himself when he was CEO of another government agency. The case went to court. It was dropped by the government in a secret out-of-court settlement. Again, no transparency.

Also on September 3, Times of Malta revealed a years-long racket by politicians to help “hundreds” of people fraudulently receive monthly disability benefits they were not entitled to.

On October 1, hundreds of WhatsApp messages obtained by Times of Malta showed how the Transport Malta director was told to “help” certain driving test candidates – either by bumping them up the queue, getting them assistance during their driving test or ensuring they sat for their tests without instructors present.

On October 3, the Malta Employers’ Association slammed the prime minister’s response to scandal exposing back-channel arrangements for driving tests as “a radical invitation to anarchy”.

This state of affairs seems to coexist with a sound economy, widespread public indifference and the complete control by the administration over those institutions that are expected to investigate and prosecute people involved in wrongdoings.

An editorial in Times of Malta (September 2) probably spoke on behalf of many when it said that the current political system built on clientelism, bartering votes for undeserved privileges, mediocre political leadership and failure to explain to the people the hard work needed to improve the system is probably leading to the erosion of democracy.

Malta’s system of liberal democracy seems embattled at the moment. Public discourse is growing toxic by the day. Family life is breaking down and drug abuse, depression and suicides are on the rise.

The Times of Malta editorial adds: “Societal leaders should aim more to improve the society they serve by promoting the principles of solidarity among the community. They should act as the voice of conscience, especially when politicians continue to practise transactional leadership rather than inspire people to act with integrity at all times to promote social solidarity.”

The late Maltese philosopher and writer Oliver Friggieri was a passionate believer that the need to regain the primacy of right moral behaviour at every level of Maltese society was the key to political renewal so essential to a healthy social environment.

In his book Morality, Jonathan Sacks, a very respected UK philosopher who died recently, says that things like this may be happening because of our loss of a strong, shared moral code and our elevation of self-interest over the common good. We have further sold out morality to the market and the State but neither is capable of showing us how to live.

He insists that “we have to realise that there is no liberty without morality and no freedom without responsibility. We must all play our part in rebuilding a common good moral foundation.”

The Times of Malta editorial suggests more promotion of the principles of solidarity among the community.

L-Istrina charity telethon organised by the Community Chest Fund, and under the patronage of the president of Malta, has been doing just that since 1995, by collecting millions of euros from Maltese society and, in turn, sponsoring expensive medical treatment abroad or medicines to Maltese patients. Support is provided with the aim of improving the quality of life and care of individuals and society in general, without any form of discrimination.

It was very good that, upon taking office as prime minister in January 2020, Robert Abela removed those politicians in the government who were not good role models. Role models will always demonstrate that they are ready to account for their personal actions.

On September 7, Education Minister Clifton Grima said that the government is preparing a National Strategy for Education. During one of its early workshops, former education minister Evarist Bartolo suggested that the new strategy should contain not only “deep skills” but also ethical values for the future. The eduction minister is in a very good position to take robust action in rebuilding a common good moral foundation for Maltese society.

Besides reporting crime cases or, much better, not doing so at all, all media outlets in Malta could start giving much more exposure to individuals and organisations who help people in need, do good and promote social solidarity, especially when young people are on the front.

A suggestion has been made that the Church should publish a book containing the stories of the lives of the patron saints of all the parishes of Malta and Gozo.

The Maltese have a strong devotion to their patron saints and, every year, the local festa is celebrated in their honour.

The book should be about the virtues and good qualities of patron saints so that these will be role models, also, of how to live one’s life for all parishioners.

In this respect all Il-Festa Tagħna programmes on all types of media, besides showing l-armar tal-festa (streets decorations) and ‘the riches’, in many respects, of every particular parish church, could also somehow display the good qualities of the respective patron saints.

Tony Mifsud studied politics and social affairs in Oxford.