The Malta Motorsport Federation expressed its disappointment after three local councils said on Thursday that they were opposed to the return of the Mdina Grand Prix, a race of vintage cars, on their roads.

On Thursday, the councils of Mtarfa, Rabat and Mdina said they were against the holding of the Mdina Grand Prix, which is due to return to its usual venue in the valley between Rabat and Mtarfa after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. The event also features a concourse d’elegance – a static show of classic cars – in Mdina’s cathedral square.

The councils said they had nothing ‘in principle’ against the activity or its organisers, but they wanted the event to be moved elsewhere because of the inconvenience caused to residents and the dangers caused by traffic congestion.

“The Malta Motorsport Federation is highly disappointed with the reports published in the media yesterday that the Mdina, Rabat and Mtarfa local councils turned against the prestigious event organised in the outskirts of their localities,” the MMF said in a statement.

