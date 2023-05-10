Duncan Micallef, president of the Malta Motorsport Federation, and Jonathan Bruno, General Secretary of the federation, announced the details of the year’s Enemed Malta Motorsport Awards during a news conference on Tuesday.

The awards are being organized at the Intercontinental Hotel in St Julian’s on the evening of Saturday, May 20.

The federation allows all affiliated clubs to honour a driver or an official.

Besides these awards, the federation is adding some new awards, mainly for the best Motorsport Official, the best Motorsport Marshall, and the President’s Award, which is left entirely at the discretion of the federation’s president.

