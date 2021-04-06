The Malta Motorsport Federation is the latest local governing body of sport to make an appeal to the government and the health authorities to allow the return of competitive sport.
On Monday, the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta, the Malta Basketball Association, and the Malta Football Association issued a joint statement to ask the authorities to ease their restrictions over organised sport that expire on April 11.
