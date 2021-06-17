The Malta Motorsport Federation has teamed up with Austrian motorsport experts BG Sportpromotion who will be helping the Maltese governing body in the organisation of its racing events and media promotion.

Christoph Gerlach, Managing Director at BG Sportpromotion GmbH was delighted with the partnership with the MM.

“We are delighted to have found an extremely motivated business partner in the Malta Motorsport Federation, with whom we are aiming for a long-term collaboration,” he said.

“We recognise the potential that motorsport has on the Mediterranean island and will use our know-how to help Malta secure a strong position on the motorsport map. Every strengthened national motorsport federation also brings new momentum to European motorsport as a whole.”

