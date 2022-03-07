The Malta Motorsport Federation issued a statement to show its gratitude after the motor racing track project moved another step closer at the Ħal Far Industrial Area on Monday morning.

Last year, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the government was set to build the long-awaited racetrack in Ħal Far.

The €20 million project would be built around similar, existing facilities in Ħal Far and would not take up any ODZ (Outside Development Zone) land.

He said the track has been designed by German professionals and will be built away from residential areas in Birzebbuġa.

It will be funded through the sale of Maltese passports to wealthy investors, with the money required to build it is provided by the National Development and Social Fund.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta