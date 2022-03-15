The dream of every motorsport enthusiast in Malta to have a motor racing track moved a step closer on Tuesday.

In fact, SportMalta and the National Development and Social Fund signed an agreement with the Malta Motorsport Federation that would see the first €16 million passed to the governing body so that the works on the project can start.

The Motor Racing Track project had been announced last September by Prime Minister Robert Abela who had said that the €20 million project would be built around similar, existing facilities in Ħal Far.

The plan is to upgrade existing drag racing and karting facilities in the area while also building a racetrack close to them.

“Today is an important day for the Maltese motorsport enthusiasts as their dream of having a top-quality racetrack has moved a step closer,” Clifton Grima, the Minister for Sport and Education told a news conference.

