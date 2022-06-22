Representatives of the Malta Motorsport Federation, led by president Duncan Micallef, met Dr Clifton Grima, Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation last week.

During the meeting, the governing body representatives informed Dr Grima of some of the projects the MMF is currently working on.

Duncan Micallef said that his Federation is working heavily on three main pillars – the development of our youngsters, giving opportunities to drivers to compete abroad, and the organisation and management of motorsport.

The MMF is doing this through the Young Drivers Training Programme, the FIA Motorsport Games, and our Italian colleagues' help at ACI within the FIA.

All this is possible with the support of SportMalta and the Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation.

