The Malta Mountain Bike Association has announced its collaboration with Simonds Farsons Cisk plc through its award-winning Cisk 0.0 Alcohol-Free Lager, launched in Malta just last year.

“The Association cannot be more delighted and grateful for garnering the support of one of the most popular brands in Malta, Cisk 0.0. This support is indispensable for our Association to provide the level of races that our members have become accustomed to,” said Pierre Zammit Endrich, president of the Malta Mountain Bike Association.

This collaboration coincides with the launch of the 2022 Cisk 0.0 XC National Point Series calendar for the year.

