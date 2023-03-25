Malta head coach Michele Marcolini admitted that the national team had a mountain to climb when they take on Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier at the National Stadium on Sunday (kick-off: 8.45pm).

Facing the European champions is already an arduous task for the Maltese players in itself but the fact that Roberto Mancini’s team heads to our islands on the back of a damaging 2-1 defeat to England at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, is likely to make things far more difficult for the home side.

Malta, on their part, put on a battling display against Northern Macedonia but still went down 2-1 in Skopje and coach Marcolini said that he is bracing himself for a tough night against his fellow compatriots.

“Italy are always one of the best teams in the world, irrespective of the results and form they are passing through,”Marcolini said.

