Despite not featuring during the month of July, the Malta men’s national team has moved up one place in the FIFA rankings.

Michele Marcolini’s team climbed into the 171st place at the expense of Cuba whose negative points record of -16.55 registered in July saw them slide just behind Malta.

The Concacaf side lost all three group games in their continental Gold Cup showdown – against Guatemala, Guadeloupe and Canada earlier this month.

