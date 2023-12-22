The Malta Knights have moved up five places to 14th spot in December’s latest update of the International Rugby League world rankings.

Malta won four of its five matches in 2023, following a spectacular preparation domestically via the summer’s MRL Championship where the Red Knights proved victorious.

On the international stage, Malta’s only loss was when they went down 38-12 to World Cup nation Italy in Sydney, but the year will be most remembered for a crushing 78-0 defeat of Bulgaria at Marsa in September one week after their 34-10 win over Montenegro in Tivat.

The Malta Rugby League (MRL) is currently in talks with a host of nations regarding the 2024 calendar of events where the Knights wish to host a top-10 nation.

