The Malta national team has moved up five places in the FIFA World Ranking which was published on Thursday. Malta now occupies the 169th place and has gained a total of 12.6 points.

These rankings take into consideration all games played since February 7. Therefore it includes the recent two excellent performances by the National Team against Azerbaijan (1-0) and Kuwait (2-0).

Malta is still 51st in Europe, lying ahead of Moldova (180), Liechtenstein (192), Gibraltar (203) and San Marino (211).

The 12.6-point increase makes Malta the third most improved nation in Europe. Only North Macedonia and Poland have gained more points.

