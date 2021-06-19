The Malta Museum of Football was inaugurated on Friday by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Malta FA counterpart Bjorn Vassallo.

The FIFA President spoke about the importance of this occasion, the culmination of the Malta FA ‘s 120-year anniversary celebrations, adding that it’s been a pleasure visiting our country for the fourth time to mark this important mileston with the inauguration of this beautiful museum.

Infanto said: “Malta has an extremely rich culture and history, also of course when it comes to football. Malta is a football country, it is a proud member of FIFA and FIFA is proud to have Malta as a member.’

Infantino endorsed the work being carried out by the Malta FA, under the guidance of president Bjorn Vassallo who has transformed his vision into a strategy document, also taking a few elements of that from his experience at FIFA.

