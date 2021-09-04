Malta’s Olympic target shooter Eleanor Bezzina was in her 30s when she first discovered her passion and talent for the sport. Since then, she has never looked back.

In the cover story of Sunday Circle, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, she talks about the disappointing results of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and stresses on the need for Malta to take sports more seriously.

In the candid interview, we get a glimpse into the other side of this determined woman as she talks about her love for animals and more.

Readers will also find an interview with a Maltese couple who sold their Sliema home and food-truck business for a piece of land in Portugal surrounded by breathtaking nature, where they are committed to living off the grid.

Speaking of breathtaking, Malta is brimming with gems enriched further by their back story. Terence Mirabelli talks about the treasure trails he created to draw people to them. A young man talks about his passion for tarantulas, while two academics talk about their ground-breaking research on how fruit flies can help us prepare to treat future pandemics.

Also in this issue, four creative and busy blogger mums share lunchbox ideas ahead of the start of the next scholastic year. And, as many of us prepare to dive back into routine, artist Anna Calleja reminds us that there is beauty in any moment of life, no matter how mundane.

Get a copy of Sunday Circle with The Sunday Times of Malta or enjoy the digital version at www.tom-mag.com/.