Maltese human rights entities have written to the Foreign Affairs Minister expressing solidarity with Palestine and urging Malta to do and say more.

Israel bombarded Gaza with artillery and airstrikes on Friday following a new barrage of rockets from the Hamas-run enclave, intensifying a conflict that has claimed more than 120 lives.

The most intense fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza since 2014 has been accompanied by an unprecedented outbreak of mob violence between Jews and Arabs inside Israel.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Meanwhile, in a press conference on Friday, Palestinian Ambassador to Malta Fadi Hanania gave an overview to the media of the events unfolding in the region, as Palestinian families were displaced from there homes in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, which is part of Palestinian occupied territory.

“What happened in Sheikh Jarrah is that Israeli officials ordered the displacement of refugee Palestinian families from their homes, organising a systematic and well-funded campaign with the aim of constructing Israeli settlements instead,” he said.

“The international community cannot stay paralysed in the face of these crimes. It is high time for international action using all means and measures provided by international law.”

Imam Mohammed El Sadi called on the international community to defend the rights of Palestinian citizens for liberty and self-determination.

“The Palestinians aren’t terrorists, they’re fighting for liberation and for their right to have a country. The terrorists are those who occupy Palestine, who push families out of their homes, who don’t allow them the right to their own state."

Photo: Jonathan Borg

A small group of Maltese Palestinians gathered in front of the Palestinian Embassy in Swieqi to show support for their homeland and decry the violence befalling their countrymen.

"We have lost five family members and our houses back home are now piles of rubble," Hanan Abunada told Times of Malta.

"We cannot sleep at night with worry for what is happening in our country. We are here today to support our family and friends. We are from Palestine as well and we hope they know that even if we are not with them in person, we can feel their pain and our prayers are with them."

In their letter, the 26 organisations told Evarist Bartolo that in view of the historical ties of friendship and cooperation between Malta and Palestine, and the nation’s support of the Palestinian people’s quest for peace and stability, the Maltese government should “unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms” the continuing occupation of Palestine and the illegal displacement of its people.

They called for “an immediate rights-based response” that centres on “long-forgotten Palestinian rights”, including freedom of movement and freedom from displacement, discrimination and occupation.

They also urged Malta to use “all diplomatic tools available to it” to prioritise the refocusing on peace efforts in the Middle East, towards protecting the rights and security of Palestinians over any short-term quick-fix solutions.

“Malta should fulfil its mission to act as a bridge between Europe and the Middle East by urging the European Union to use all the tools at its disposal to target those responsible for serious and systematic human rights violations and abuses.

“Malta, together with our partners in the European Union, must call on Israel to immediately cease any action against protesting Palestinians and to safeguard the right to freedom of expression and assembly,” they said.

Malta, they said, should also “denounce Israel’s actions” as they “systematically and intentionally” displace Palestinians with a view to make space for illegal Israeli settlers into Palestinian occupied territory.

Such actions are prohibited under international law and could amount to a war crime, the organisations said.

They called on Malta to remember the Nakba, the catastrophe, that befell Palestine 73 years ago, resulting in the destruction of Palestinian homes and the displacement of a majority of its people. “The Nakba continues on a daily basis in modern Palestine,” they said.

The letter was signed by aditus foundation, Allied Rainbow Communities, Anti-Poverty Forum - Malta, Association for Justice, Equality and Peace, Blue Door English, Christian Life Community, The Critical Institute, Great Oak Malta Association, Integra Foundation, Kunsill Nazzjonali taż-Żgħażagħ, LGBTI+ Gozo, Malta Humanist Association, Maltese Association of Social Workers, Migrant Women Association Malta, Millenium Chapel, Moviment Graffitti, OASI Foundation, Offices of the Dean - Faculty for Social Wellbeing and Faculty of Education - University of Malta, Paulo Freire Institute Foundation, PEN Malta, Repubblika, Richmond Foundation, Social Assistance Secretariat, Spark 15 and SOS Malta.