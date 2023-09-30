Malta has been designated as the first World Capital for Women and Girls in Science for the inaugural year 2023 – 2024 by the Royal Academy for Science International Trust (RASIT).

The Capital of Women and Girls in Science is a global initiative that is offered under the patronage of RASIT to advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of science, and to place these issues at the heart of the world’s attention for a yearlong celebration.

As the World Capital, Malta is required to carry out a schedule of scientific, social, cultural, and economic events targeting a worldwide audience.

Its title was formally confirmed through the signing of declaration of principles between the Foreign Affairs and Education ministries and University of Malta, as well as a memorandum of understanding between Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg and RASIT in New York.

Photo: Foreign Affairs Ministry

The first event was a Girls 4 STEM summer camp help between August 28 and September 1 that sought to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) among 11- and 12-year-old girls.

A second event saw around 60 children aged 11-13 take part in a summer camp focused on artificial intelligence that was organised by the Faculty of ICT at the University of Malta in collaboration with the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA).

Other initiatives to mark Malta’s year as World Capital for Women and Girls in Science include a series of short videos on breaking gender stereotypes that are being aired at the ongoing annual Science in the City event, held until Saturday in Valletta.

Malta already has a history of engagement in the field of Women and Girls in Science. In 2015, together with RASIT, Malta was part of the initiating players of the process, which led to the 11th of February being designated as the UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science. This international day acknowledges the contribution girls and women make to science and highlights the importance of gender equality. Malta continues to actively participate in activities that mark this International Day, and which bring forward work in the field.