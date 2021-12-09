Malta national teams’ head coach Devis Mangia visited the National School of Sport to understand and see how the school operates, particularly in the discipline of football.

During his visit, Mangia followed the students’ training sessions, the academic lessons as well as other sport-related tutorials.

Mangia spoke with several students who attend the school.

Mangia also spoke with School Head Robert Magro where they discussed the importance of strengthening the collaboration that exists between the school with the technical centre of the MFA, under the leadership of Ivan Woods, the Head of Grassroots Development.

Woods, who is also part of the National School of Sport, spoke on the importance of having good communication between the Malta FA and the NSS so that it helps the holistic development of the players, in particular the individual level.

