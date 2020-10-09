With Bulgaria being declared a safe passage of travel, on September 22, the Malta national cricket team, selected after another successful summer league season, set off to participate in the Bulgaria inaugural T20i Cup which was to be the first-ever T20i series hosted in Bulgaria.

The tour was to consist of four ICC recognised T20i matches, also, both nations agreed to pay tribute to the late Maltese cricket legend, Ronnie Sacco, by playing four additional matches that will now become an annual event between both countries.

