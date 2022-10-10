Guillermo Giacomazzi is no longer assistant coach of the Malta men’s national team, the Malta Football Association (MFA) announced on Monday.

“The Malta FA communications that is has amicably agreed with Guillermo Giacomazzi on the rescission of his contract as Assistant Coach of the National A Team,” the MFA said in a statement.

“The Malta FA and Giacomazzi had been in discussions for the last months in view of the latter seeking pastures new at club level."

Click here for full story.