Malta climbed six places in this month’s FIFA world rankings that were published by the world governing body on Thursday.
Devis Mangia’s team enjoyed a positive international window this month as after they beat Gibraltar in an international friendly at the National Stadium, they picked two positive results in the UEFA Nations League.
