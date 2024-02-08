The 2024/2025 campaign of the UEFA Nations League will be launched on Thursday when the European football governing body will hold the draw for the fourth edition of this tournament.

Among the 54 member associations waiting to discover their group opponents will be Malta who will be one of the six teams forming the two three-team League D groups.

Malta - ranked 172 in the FIFA list - will be picked from Pot 2 which includes Andorra (164th), San Marino (210th) and Liechtenstein (203rd).

Pot 1 is formed by Moldova (155th) and Lithuania/Gibraltar with these two teams - Lithuania ranked 138th and Gibraltar ranked 201st - to cross swords in March play-offs. The loser will remain in League D.

