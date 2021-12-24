The Malta Football national team ended the year ranked 175th in the world as the world governing body published its final list for 2021.

Devis Mangia’s team was not in action during the past few weeks following the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and ended the year with an overall tally of 958.95 points.

The national team finished above four other European nations in the rankings, namely Moldova, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar and San Marino.

Malta are now expected to be back in action in March with a number of friendly matches before they make their return to competition in June with the start of the UEFA Nations League.

