The Malta national team will be facing Greece in a friendly international on Thursday, November 17 at the National Stadium, the Malta FA announced.

This will be the second warm-up match for the national team next month after it was already confirmed that the side will be facing Ireland on November 21.

Both matches form part of Malta’s preparations for next year’s Euro 2004 qualifiers that will get under way in March when the team will travel to North Macedonia on March 23 before the much-awaited home match against European champion Italy at the National Stadium on March 26.

This is not the first time that Malta faces Greece who are ranked 52nd in the FIFA World Ranking.

