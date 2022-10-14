The Malta national team has climbed one place in this month’s FIFA rankings.

Late last month, the national team were involved in two internationals that yielded mixed fortunes.

In fact, the team lost the decisive UEFA Nations League clash against Estonia 2-1 in Tallinn but then bounced back when they came from a goal down to beat Israel 2-1 in a friendly international at the National Stadium.

These results have seen Malta move up to 168th place in the world after gaining a total of 3.24 points.

The national team, who is still ranked 51st among European nations, stay ahead of Moldova (174), Liechtenstein (196), Gibraltar (204) and San Marino (211).

The national team can further improve its position next month when they play two international friendlies.

