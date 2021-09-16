The Malta national team moved up six places in the latest FIFA rankings following his bright showing in this month’s FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

In the latest list published by FIFA, the national team rose to 171st in the world on 963.16 points

Malta’s rise in the rankings owes much to their sparkling showing in the 3-0 win over Cyprus at the National Stadium on September 1.

Two goals from Cain Attard and another from Joseph Mbong earned Devis Mangia’s team their first win in the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign as well as the country’s first-ever success on home soil in these qualifiers.

After that victory over Cyprus, the national team continued to show progress with gallant performances that saw the team suffered a 1-0 defeat in Slovenia and then lost to Russia 2-0 in Moscow.

