The Malta men’s hockey national team will be travelling to Lousada, Portugal, to take part in the Eurohockey Championship III between August 1 and 7.

The past year and a half have been difficult for sports at all levels and the European Hockey Federation (EHF) has been struggling to keep a number of competitions going.

The EuroHockey Championship IV was this year scheduled to be held at the Malta Hockey Complex at Corradino.

The Hockey Association Malta (HAM) had its preparations well in hand for the event that, unfortunately, had to be cancelled since half the teams withdrew their participation.

