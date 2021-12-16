The Malta national team will discover its opponents in the 2022 UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening (start: 6pm) when the draw of the competition will be held in Nyon, Switzerland.

Playing in League D, the Malta national team are one of five national teams that have been confirmed to compete in this section along with Liechtenstein, Latvia, San Marino and Andorra.

The two other teams that will play in League D will come out after next March’s play-off when Kazakhstan take on Moldova and Cyprus play Estonia.

The losers of these ties, which will be played in March 2022, will be relegated in League D.

