The Malta national team will end their training camp in Austria two days earlier following the cancellation of Monday’s friendly against Kazakhstan, the Malta FA announced.

Malta were due to face the Kazakhs on Monday but the friendly was called off on Monday after the Kazakhstan FA informed the Malta FA that they will be unable to make the trip to Austria due to visa problems.

Kazakhstan’s withdrawal from Monday’s friendly has forced the Malta FA to change their schedule in Austria with the result that Devis Mangia’s squad will now return to Malta two days earlier than scheduled, on Saturday afternoon.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta