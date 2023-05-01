Malta national teams head coach Michele Marcolini has named a 33-man squad as he starts his preparation for next June’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against England, at the National Stadium, and the trip to Ukraine.

The Malta national teams’ head coach is set to hold a one-month training camp in preparations of the friendly against Luxembourg on June 9 and the two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“As the domestic league of Season 2022/23 has come to an end, Malta National Teams Head coach Michele Marcolini has started preparing for the upcoming Euro qualifiers and has chosen a squad of 33 players for a training camp,” the MFA said in a statement.

“The pre-international window training camp will be held between Monday, May 8 and Tuesday, June 6, when the official call up will be issued. This will give Coach Marcolini and his staff time to work with the players.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt