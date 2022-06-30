After Tuesday’s 73-71 win against highly quoted Azerbaijan in Group A of the FIBA Small Countries Games at the Ta’ Qali pavilion, Malta will be hoping for a similar atmosphere and another win, this time against Andorra (tip-off: 18.30).

Coach Alan Walls, heading into his second game in charge of the Malta National Team showed strength as Malta beat the tough Azeri triples, as well as the prowess of star player Jordan Davis, even without the injured Aaron Falzon.

“We have adopted the nickname of the ‘Malta Tall Knights’ because throughout history the knights have defended this land and during this tournament, we have defended our homeland,” Walls said in his post-game comments.

