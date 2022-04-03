Renowned composer WAYNE MARSHALL speaks with Lara Zammit on what he feels is lacking in the local cultural landscape.

LZ: The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s event on April 7 is set to present the Arcana Quintet featuring yourself on the piano performing Ástor Piazzolla’s tango repertoire. How are you preparing for this concert?

WM: It’s great music. We have performed this style in a couple of concerts before and it was successful. Piazzolla was a fantastic composer who basically revolutionised the tango idioms – the language of tango – to a point where we quite rightly associate Piazzolla with tango. This music I think really has a lot to say.

LZ: You have been residing in Malta for a number of years, during which time you have strongly contributed to the local artistic scene. What would you say are your crowning achievements during your time in Malta?

WM: Obviously working with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra has been one of the greatest highlights. It’s a great orchestra and it’s been a real pleasure to work with them. I have also enjoyed performing in various churches like St Paul’s Anglican Church and St John’s Co-Cathedral. I am just trying to assist as much as possible and give my services, which have been enjoyed. Of course, most of my work is outside of Malta so it’s a very different situation for me. But even as a resident and citizen of Malta it’s been an honour to work and reside here.

There are a lot of things that still need to be sorted out. There needs to be a proper cultural centre in Malta, which of course there isn’t. This is definitely one of my main irritations with everything. This needs to be addressed and there have been several opportunities to address this, but of course this has not really been forthcoming, which is a pity.

Malta needs to be more on the map

Every city in the world has its own cultural centre with an opera theatre or a concert hall, and Malta doesn’t really have that. This is the problem. We need to really address this if culture is really to be given the right kind of position and attention in Malta – it needs to be addressed.

LZ: How would you describe the music scene in Malta and where are the main areas that could be improved?

WM: There’s great music in Malta, great potential. But Malta needs to be more on the map. If Malta had a great concert hall or theatre where concerts or cultural events took place it would be more recognised in the world. And that’s what it is. Of course, the standard of music teaching also has to improve a lot. There are a lot of things that are not right but it all boils down to the fact that lack of facilities, and that’s a shame really.

The island has a lot of potential. It’s a question of what our priorities really are – whether its building millions and millions of apartments or this sort of thing. This is political and this is the problem.

For me, the Valletta 2018 Capital of Culture was a wasted opportunity in many respects, and this was a big loss for Malta – big time. This should have been handled differently, and I won’t mince my words on this one.

LZ: How has your collaboration with the MPO been?

WM: It’s been good seeing the orchestra go from strength to strength. There have been a lot of changes in the orchestra, and now, of course, it’s in a very different situation. The standard of playing is much higher, and this is what we need.

Of course, there can always be a more regular attraction of better conductors. It is very important to invite good conductors who can give the orchestra what it really needs, which is expertise on how to improve.

However, it all comes down to one thing, still – the orchestra needs to have a proper home. The orchestra deserve to have their position and I’m fully behind the orchestra. I really believe in the players, but they deserve better.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s Piazzolla in Concert featuring the Arcana Quintet and Wayne Marshall on the piano will take place on April 7 at 7.30pm at Robert Sammut Hall in Floriana, presented with the support of Marriot Malta Hotel & Spa.