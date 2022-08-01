Malta lacks the cultural infrastructure – such as a concert hall - that would put the country on the map for international performers, according to internationally acclaimed Wayne Marshall, who has just been honoured as an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

The conductor, organist and pianist spoke to Times of Malta soon after being decorated by Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Marshall, who is based in Malta and holds British and Maltese citizenship, was given the award in recognition of his services to classical music.

He was accompanied by his wife Jennifer, and with no photos being allowed during the actual presentation of the medal, the whole event remained “etched” in his memory.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

The investiture followed a very difficult time for performers worldwide, when COVID stole their audience away, locking up everyone indoors.

Marshall recalls giving one last concert in Moscow and returning home to a phone that was constantly ringing with news about cancelled or postponed concerts.

A few days after returning to his Valletta home, his wife suggested he goes live on social media.

Their living room was soon transformed into a mini studio from where he broadcast a weekly performance.

In the meantime, the St Paul’s Anglican church’s chancellor told Marshall he could also practise on the organ there, since the church was closed. This meant he could also broadcast a weekly organ concert from the church.

Performing to a world behind locked indoors

“I embraced these opportunities as if I was broadcasting a concert to the world. That’s what the World Wide Web is all about. I had a much larger audience than I would have had in a hall, and I also built up a large following online,” he said. One such concert was watched by 202,000 people – no concert hall in the world can host that many people.

And while there was no financial gain from such broadcasts, he gained knowledge about social media and improved his recording skills.

Looking back at how he turned the pandemic restrictions around, Marshall recalls: “I’m a performer - that’s all I know how to do, so I had to find a different way of using my skills. I wasn’t going to stop performing – I was still practising during the pandemic – it was just that the audience wasn’t physically here.”

The concert hall here is the Mediterranean Conference Centre, which is basically a covered courtyard - Wayne Marshall

For as long as he remembers, Marshall has always wanted to be a musician.

His parents, who migrated from Barbados to the UK in the 1950s, were keen churchgoers. Together with his two sisters – who are also professional musicians – Marshall was exposed to music at Sunday church from a very young age.

Born in Oldham, Lancashire, he studied music in Manchester, and eventually London and Vienna.

He then moved to Malta after visiting the island with his then girlfriend Jennifer, who is Maltese.

“When I first came here, it just felt right. I love the weather and it’s a very safe country – especially to bring up children.

“Since my work is international, all I needed was a well-connected airport and I’d be fine. London is three hours from here, Frankfurt two-and-a-half. It’s all very close.”

Wayne Marshall after being awarded the OBE by Prince William. Photo: Wayne Marshall

One of the best things about living in Valletta is the sense of community that is usually lacking in large cities. Feeling part of a community was reminiscent of his childhood, he explains.

And after 13 years here, he believes that “artistically there’s a lot of really good things in Malta”.

‘Why do people have to leave Malta to go study abroad?’

But there is one main critical thing he is vociferous about. “Malta needs to have a proper cultural centre,” he says.

“We need a proper cultural centre with a concert hall or an opera theatre like any European Capital of Culture – they have these establishments in place. We have a very fine orchestra here, but it doesn’t have a proper home. The concert hall here is the Mediterranean Conference Centre, which is basically a covered courtyard. The Old Opera theatre has been turned into an outdoor theatre. It’s shameful really – it should have been restored to its former glory into a proper enclosed building.”

He believes having such a centre would entice professionals from abroad to settle down in Malta, nurturing the local talent.

“Why do people have to leave Malta to go study abroad? We should be nurturing people here.”

Malta had one big opportunity to build proper cultural infrastructure – the V18 [Valletta 2018 European Capital of Culture], he adds. “I don’t mince my words about it, it was a wasted opportunity.”