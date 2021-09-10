A newly-established Malta-Nepal Chamber of Commerce will seek to further strengthen the economic, social and cultural relationship between the two countries.

Tomas Mikalauskas (left), president of the Malta-Nepal Chamber of Commerce and CEO of RecruitGiant, together with Durga Bahadur Subedi, Ambassador of Nepal to Malta.

While direct trade remains limited, ties between Nepal and Malta have grown considerably in recent years with many Nepalis joining the Maltese labour market in various roles, particularly in healthcare, construction and service sectors.

The growing relationship between Malta and Nepal was underlined in January 2021 by the setting up of a Malta-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship group formed by MPs from both countries.

Tomas Mikalauskas, president of the Malta-Nepal Chamber of Commerce and CEO of RecruitGiant, a leading Malta based recruiter of non-EU national workers, said: “There are more than 2,000 Nepalis currently working in Malta, contributing to our economy and society through the work they carry out in many sectors. They are building their lives here and forming lifelong relationships with their Maltese friends and colleagues.

“These increasing personal ties between Malta and Nepal also open up a new opportunity for business to develop between the two countries, something which the Malta-Nepal Chamber of Commerce is obviously keen to promote.”

Durga Bahadur Subedi, Ambassador of Nepal to Malta, said: “The embassy wishes to offer its best wishes for great success in every endeavour of the Malta-Nepal Chamber of Commerce under the able leadership of Tomas Mikalauskas as its president.

“The Chamber is being recognised by the government of Nepal and the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries.”

For more information on the Malta-Nepal Chamber of Commerce, e-mail tomas@tomas-intl.com.