The Malta Netball Association announced in a statement this week that it had reconfirmed its National team’s technical staff for the upcoming term. This comes following the first international commitments for the squad in a number of years over the summer.

Mariella Baldacchino was re-appointed as the team’s head coach, with Helga Turban once again at her side. Judi Buhagiar is set to continue as the coaches’ mentor, while Antoinette Corby will continue to occupy the role of team manager for the National Team. Joanne Cardona will once again assist the Maltese Delegation as the National Team’s Physiotherapist.

