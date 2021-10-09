The Malta Netball team registered its first victory in international competition, after returning from a five-year hiatus, on Friday as Mariella Baldacchino’s girls beat Switzerland 50-27 in the Europe Netball Open Challenge in Gibraltar.

This was a battle between two sides who had opened their tournament commitments with a loss on Thursday but this time, Malta’s experience got the better of the Swiss youth. In fact, it was Malta that took every quarter of the game.

