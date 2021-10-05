The Malta netball Open National Team will be heading to Gibraltar this week to take part in the Netball Europe Open Challenge from Thursday to Sunday.

This will be the next step in the Malta Netball Association’s plans to return to the sport’s ranking system after having missed out on competition for a number of years, and pits them against the Isle of Man, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and hosts Gibraltar.

The team, lead by head coach Mariella Baldacchino and assistant coach Helga Turban, will be looking to make up for the disappointment of this very tournament being postponed six months ago.

