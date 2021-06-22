Manchester United on Monday announced four pre-season friendlies in preparation for the 2021-22 season but Malta was not included among the venues where the English Premier League club will be playing warm-up matches this summer.

In the last few months it had been reported that the English side were in talks with the Malta Tourism Authority over the possibility of bringing their first-team squad for pre-season training on the islands.

Earlier this month, a report on the United journal said that the English club were due to play a friendly in Malta with the date pencilled in for August 3.

However, on Tuesday, Malta was not included in the list of venues the Red Devils will be playing in friendlies this summer according to the club’s official website.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta