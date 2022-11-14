On November 5, the Malta Numismatic Society invited its members and a select group of numismatists and collectors for a social in Valletta.

In the morning, Colin Formosa, the society’s secretary, talked on the numismatic collection held at the National Archaeological Museum, entry for which was granted by

Heritage Malta, while Matheu Caruana spoke about medals and their significance throughout history. The morning ended with a talk by John Gatt, author of Coins Minted by the Knights in Malta.

The group then headed to the King’s Own Band Club for a luncheon and further discussions on their collections and development of the society.

Members of the public interested in Maltese numismatics are invited to join their Facebook group at https:// www.facebook.com/groups/maltanumismaticsociety or visit www.mns.mt.