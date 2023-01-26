With just over half a million people and 316 square kilometres (112 square miles) of land, Malta is the 10th smallest and fourth-most densely populated country in the world. Located in the centre of the Mediterranean Sea makes it an ideal tourist destination for Europeans and North Africans alike.

Being an EU nation makes it easy for more than 500 million Europeans to visit Malta, and many take up the opportunity. Its beautiful beaches, warm weather, and unique landscapes attract over 1.1 million tourists each year, the majority of which visit during the months of July and August.

In 2018, Brits accounted for more than half of Malta’s tourist arrivals, with 640,57 people flying from the United Kingdom. This was followed by 390,607 from Italy, and 226,966 from Germany.

While visiting Malta, these foreign guests spend their time exploring the country’s many historic and cultural sites, taking tours around the island, and enjoying its buzzing nightlife.

But if you’re a fan of sports, you might be wondering what else you can see and do while in the country. Despite being the 10th-smallest nation in the world, Malta has plenty to offer sports fans throughout the year, especially for those that want to partake in the activities.

There are plenty of local competitions but, over the years, Malta has also played host to many international ones too. Although it’s not been on the calendar for a few years, Malta has hosted several rounds of the European Poker Tour, a competition that takes place across the continent in cities like Prague, Sochi, and Barcelona. It also holds the Maltese National Badminton Championships and the Maltese National Regatta each year.

But if you’re a sports fan visiting Malta at any other time of the year, here are some of the activities and events you can look forward to.

Football

Thanks to Malta’s historic connections to the UK, football is the most popular sport in the country. Almost all of the island’s population has played a game or two at some point in their lives and you don’t have to look too far to find a pitch to play on.

There has been a football league system in Malta since 1909 and it currently has four tiers. The top-flight is known as the Maltese Premier League and consists of 12 teams, all of which are located in and around Valletta.

The season follows a similar schedule to the rest of Europe, starting in late summer/early autumn and ending in the spring. If you’re visiting during this period, be sure to check out a game.

Horse racing

Horse racing is another sport that the Maltese love. However, it’s a little different from what you might be used to in the UK and elsewhere in Europe. Marsa racecourse offers a mix of events on its dirt track, though harness racing is most common.

Entry to the racecourse is very reasonably priced and is a great opportunity to meet the locals and share in their passion.

As with horse racing elsewhere in the world, you’ll find plenty of bookies on site should you wish to have a flutter.

Being a nation that’s surrounded by water, it’s unsurprising that the Maltese love to play sports on, in, and around it.

Water sports

Being a nation that’s surrounded by water, it’s unsurprising that the Maltese love to play sports on, in, and around it.

Waterpolo has been hugely popular in Malta since its national team took part in the Olympics in 1928. Since then, it’s continued to punch above its weight on the world stage at international competitions.

If you want to try your hand at it, you’ll find that most beach clubs and outdoor pools have waterpolo pitches.

Alternatively, there are plenty of places you can go scuba diving, an activity that will give you the opportunity to explore what lies beneath the country’s coastline, including plenty of sea life and even a few shipwrecks.

Other aquatic activities that are in abundance in Malta include jet-skiing, kitesurfing, water skiing, wakeboarding, and parasailing.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.