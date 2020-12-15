Malta has offered Libya assistance in the education sector, in what Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo equated as offering the North African country the best possible weapon.

Bartolo and Education Minister Justyne Caruana visited Tripoli on Monday and met Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq, Foreign Minister Mohamed Siyala and Education Minister Othman Abdul.

They offered cooperation from the University of Malta and from Mcast in the teaching of English as well as educational programmes on personal skills and 'the resolution of problems and disputes without violence,' according to an official statement.

Bartolo said the Maltese ministers had gone to Libya with the best weapon in hand, that of education.

"The best weapon Libya needs for a future of peace and progress is well-educated young people to build their country, their society, and lives, and to enjoy their great wealth," he said.

The two ministers made a courtesy call on Maltese Bishop Gorg Bugeja in Tripoli.