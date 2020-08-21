Malta will be among the first set of countries to be allocated EU funds amounting to €243.6 million, in loans, as part of the temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE).

The government is supporting employment and enterprises during the pandemic through various schemes and SURE is meant to alleviate the pressure on public finances as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

SURE is an instrument that provides financial assistance to European member states of up to €100 billion in the form of loans from the EU.

It was created to fight the negative economic and social consequences of the outbreak.