Malta's COVID-19 death rate has plummeted to zero after the spread of infection continued to slow down in recent weeks.

The country's case and death rates were registered as the lowest in the EU last week, with the ranking reconfirmed this week by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The ECDC report is published on Thursday, with data collected between Monday and Wednesday for the preceding week.

The latest report confirms that Malta's death rate over 14 days stood at zero, making the island the only EU country to achieve such a feat in months.

Before Monday, when a 77-year-old woman died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the last fatality had been detected on May 7. A 60-year-old man also died of the virus on Tuesday but there have not been any other deaths since.

Meanwhile, Malta registered the lowest number of new cases for a second consecutive week.

Malta's rate of 14-day cases per 100,0000 inhabitants now stands at 9.33.

Romania, whose number of new cases was the second-lowest after Malta, registered a rate of 46.78.

Malta has continued to detect few new cases, with hospitalisation rates also plummeting as a result.

The island also has the highest vaccination rate in Europe, with Health Minister announcing the country had achieved herd immunity on Monday after 70 per cent of adults were administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

As a result of this, Fearne said people who are fully vaccinated will not have to wear a mask outdoors as from July, as long as virus cases remain low.

The minister also announced a so-called vaccine certificate would be issued "in the coming days" so that the authorities will be able to use this to begin allowing cultural and entertainment events.

Residents of elderly homes will also be allowed to go out on excursions from Monday.