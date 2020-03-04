Malta will launch their UEFA Nations League Group D1 commitments with a trip to the Faroe Islands on September 3, 2020 before hosting Latvia at the National Stadium three days later.

The match programme of all the groups of the league phase of the UEFA Nations League was published hours after the draw, held in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening.

Malta have an away double header in October as they face Andorra on Matchday 3 – 09/10/2020 – and Latvia three days later.

As was the case in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League, the national team will conclude their group campaign with two home assignments – against Andorra on November 14 and the Faroe Islands on November 17, 2020.

MALTA’S FIXTURES

03/09/2020 (20.45) – Faroe Islands vs Malta

06/09/2020 (20.45) – Malta vs Latvia

09/10/2020 (20.45) – Andorra vs Malta

12/10/2020 (20.45) – Latvia vs Malta

14/11/2020 (15.00) – Malta vs Andorra

17/11/2020 (20.45) – Malta vs Faroe Islands