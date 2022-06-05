An embassy of Malta has been opened in Brasilia, the first in a South African country.
Foreign Minister Ian Borg inaugurated the offices during a visit to Brazil.
He said this was a milestone development as Malta seeks to strengthen relations with Latin American countries and explore new political and economic avenues.
He thanked Ambassador John Aquilina and Deputy Head of Mission Steve Cachia for their commitment and work.
