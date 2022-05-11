Malta has established diplomatic presence in Latin America for the first time with the opening of an embassy in Brasilia, Brazil.

In a statement, the government said Malta's ambassador to Brazil John Aquilina, who will be residing in the Latin American country.

He presented his credentials to Brazil's president Jair Messias Bolsonaro in the presence of Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco França.

During the ceremony, both sides referred to "the excellent bilateral relations" between Malta and Brazil with Bolsonaro expressing satisfaction that Malta had chosen Brazil as the first Latin American country to have an embassy.

Bolsonaro expressed his wish for improved exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

Aquilina spoke about Malta's intention to strengthen its commitment to Brazil and Latin America as part of continuous efforts to widen its foreign policy.