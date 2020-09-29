An embassy of Malta has opened its doors in Tokyo, 55 years after the two countries established diplomatic relations.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs said Malta and Japan have enjoyed excellent bilateral ties ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 15 July 1965.

Then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Malta on May 27, 2017, followed by an official visit to Japan by the then prime minister, Joseph Muscat from July 30 to August 2, 2018.

The EU and Japan struck a free trade deal in February 2019.

Malta's ambassador to Tokyo is Andre Spiteri.