New offices of the Malta High Commission in Ghana were inaugurated on Tuesday.

The symbolic ribbon was cut by Foreign Minister Ian Borg, who is leading a diplomatic and trade delegation to the country.

Those present included Ghana's deputy minister for foreign affairs and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Ghana.

Malta's high commission had been operating from temporary premises since February 2019,

Borg said the opening of the new high commission was a clear demonstration of Malta’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with Ghana and this region of the African continent.

The minister thanked the high commissioner, Jean Claude Galea Mallia, his deputy and the rest of the staff for their work.

Ghana deputy foreign minister Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong said that it was an honour for Ghana that Malta, as a Mediterranean country at the heart of the European Union, to open a high commission.

He looked forward to closer cooperation between the two countries.

The opening of the high commission was first announced by then foreign minister Carmelo Abela in 2018. Then President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca led a delegation on a visit to the country in 2017.