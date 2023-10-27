A clinical display by Malta handed them a third consecutive win in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, beating Andorra at the Centenary Stadium on Friday.

It was the perfect response by the hosts for Latvia’s 5-0 victory over Moldova earlier in the day as the Baltics trail the Maltese by three points in this group.

Forward Haley Bugeja took centre stage once again with a brace, becoming Malta women’s all-time third top scorer while moving to fifth in both men’s and women’s lists.

For this Andorra encounter, coach Manuela Tesse stuck to the winning guns that defeated Moldova in the previous international window.

Prior to the game, the Malta FA celebrated the players who two decades ago formed the first-ever national team, participating in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2005 qualifying campaign. A splendid touch that reminded the general public in attendance of the pioneers that paved the way for the impressive growth that the new generation has been making.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...